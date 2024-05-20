Previous
Geranium by larrysphotos
Photo 1749

Geranium

Filling up the flowerbed with spring and summer plants.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
May 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very pretty blooms!
May 21st, 2024  
