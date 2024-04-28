Sign up
Photo 1727
Creek flowing in the woods
The nature trail is starting to fill out and get lots of green. Nice to see the water flowing. Try in black.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3609
photos
37
followers
61
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24
Taken
28th April 2024 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
trees
,
plants
,
creek
