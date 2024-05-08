Previous
Feather clouds by larrysphotos
Photo 1737

Feather clouds

The weather is in transition, we had a little period of blue sky and light feather clouds. BOB
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
It almost looks like a shot of the ocean.. :)
May 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I agree it could definitely look like the ocean
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise