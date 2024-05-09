Previous
Friends Bouquet by larrysphotos
197 / 365

Friends Bouquet

Bouquet that my friend received this week. Spring flowers. BOB
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Mags ace
They're very pretty!
May 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful bouquet.
May 9th, 2024  
