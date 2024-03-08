Previous
Rain drops artistic by larrysphotos
Rain drops artistic

Processed in photoshop elements colored pencils. Looks like a shot in outer space to me. BOB
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Milanie ace
Neat processing
March 8th, 2024  
