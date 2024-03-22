Sign up
196 / 365
Ice and snow tree
Just outside the kitchen window the ice and snow on the crabapple tree. Try in black.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
2
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
3535
photos
36
followers
60
following
53% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd March 2024 9:59am
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
spring
Mags
ace
Love the snow covered branches.
March 22nd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you so much, Mags
March 22nd, 2024
