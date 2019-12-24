Previous
★ Frohe Weihnachten ★ by lastrami_
246 / 365

★ Frohe Weihnachten ★

★ Merry Christmas ★
★ С Рождеством ★
★ ¡Feliz Navidad! ★
★ God jul! ★
★ Buon Natale ★
★ Joyeux Noël ★
★ Hyvää joulua ★
★ Wesołych Świąt ★
★ 성탄을 축하드려요 ★
★ Feliz Natal ★
★ Veselé Vánoce ★
★ Giáng Sinh vui vẻ ★
★ Vrolijk kerstfeest ★
★ メリークリスマス ★
★ 聖誕快樂 ★
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
