Previous
Next
before the storm by lastrami_
288 / 365

before the storm

(just to fill one more gap)
We had stormy days in January/February. Some of the trees in our street were pruned to avoid falling branches.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise