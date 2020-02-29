Sign up
Previous
Next
292 / 365
sunbathing together
Pollux and Joshi are a nice couple, aren't they? I was surprised how gentle Joshi was when they first met. They are both neutered, no need to fight ;)
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Lastrami
@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
Album
365
Tags
cat
,
garden
,
cats
,
joshua
,
joshi
,
pollux
,
moto g(6) plus
