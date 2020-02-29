Previous
sunbathing together by lastrami_
292 / 365

sunbathing together

Pollux and Joshi are a nice couple, aren't they? I was surprised how gentle Joshi was when they first met. They are both neutered, no need to fight ;)
29th February 2020

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
