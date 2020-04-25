Previous
Joshua by lastrami_
Photo 375

Joshua

Joshi loves the place under the quince tree when the sun is shining. There he finds sunny and shady spots at his leisure.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
Mallory ace
This is gorgeous!! A really beautiful shot.
April 28th, 2020  
Lastrami
@sunnygirl Thank you ♥
April 28th, 2020  
