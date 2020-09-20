Previous
Reitlingstal by lastrami_
Reitlingstal

A range of hills in Lower Saxony called "Elm".
Just a mobile shot. We made a short motorbike trip and stopped there for some minutes. There were too many people, some without masks, so we decided not to stay any longer in these times.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Lastrami

Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
