Joshua by lastrami_
Photo 398

Joshua

Autumn is coming and the nights become a little colder now. The stray cats enjoy every sunny day. (Don't worry, there are dry and warm places around the house, where they can spend the night)
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
September 23rd, 2020  
