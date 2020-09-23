Let me out!

A few days ago, I tried to get outside with Rocket, our youngest cat (he doesn't accept a harness, so I had to let him out without anything). But as soon as he spots other cats, he is in attack mode and chases his victim. I am afraid he would chase away the stray cats, so I decided to keep Rocket in the house again. He is not amused. But the stray cats need a warm and safe place especially in wintertime. I'd never forgive me if my own cat would fight against the strays until they go away, maybe injured. So Rocket has to wait until next year. Hopefully he's a little calmer then.