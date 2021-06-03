Previous
Pollux by lastrami_
Photo 408

Pollux

So far, I preferred to use a cat harness for our daily walk. But it is more comfortable for both of us without it. He is no spring chicken anymore, so I'm able to nab him if necessary. (Photo from last month.)
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
CC Folk ace
Sweet capture...fav.
June 4th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautifully captured
June 4th, 2021  
