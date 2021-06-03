Sign up
Photo 408
Pollux
So far, I preferred to use a cat harness for our daily walk. But it is more comfortable for both of us without it. He is no spring chicken anymore, so I'm able to nab him if necessary. (Photo from last month.)
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Lastrami
@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
Tags
cat
,
pollux
CC Folk
ace
Sweet capture...fav.
June 4th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautifully captured
June 4th, 2021
