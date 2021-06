Kappeln

Kappeln is a town in the district of Schleswig-Flensburg in Germany.

Behind the boat, you can see a part of the "Heringszaun". The herring fence is the town's landmark and the last one in Germany (and probably in Europe). It is more than 600 years old and was reniewed now. The fence is seen by the fishes as a natural obstacle, so they swin into it and are caught :'(