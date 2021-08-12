Previous
Hortensie (hydrangea) by lastrami_
Hortensie (hydrangea)

This was a small potted plant I once got from my father's girlfriend. Planted in the garden, it grows slowly because the place isn't sunny enough. Nevertheless there were eleven blossoms this year, colored from blue to pink.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Lastrami

@lastrami_
Hello, my name is Kerstin and I live in Germany. It's wonderful to be part of this great community. Your beautiful photos are very inspiring...
Fr1da
Lovely Macro !
August 17th, 2021  
