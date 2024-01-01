Previous
A New start by lauralou83
A New start

Seeing in the new year at home with my children
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Laura B-K

@lauralou83
Documenting my life one picture at a time Complete amateur at photography, but keen to learn
Photo Details

