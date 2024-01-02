Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Back to work
A break in the rain on a visit to Ickworth House National Trust
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Laura B-K
@lauralou83
Documenting my life one picture at a time Complete amateur at photography, but keen to learn
7
photos
1
followers
4
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
2nd January 2024 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
children
,
work
,
buildings
,
history
,
running
,
“national
,
trust”
