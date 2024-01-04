Previous
River Stour by lauralou83
River Stour

Escaping the house for an hour today, to our local park, the children love watching the river, throwing sticks, and trying to spot the fish.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Laura B-K

@lauralou83
Documenting my life one picture at a time Complete amateur at photography, but keen to learn
