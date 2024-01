A finished corner

A quiet day at home today so haven’t taken any pictures, as I thought about what I could take a picture of I decided I would share one finished corner of our house.

We bought our house at the beginning of 2020 but the money we had set aside for renovation’s was soon eaten up by the shit show that was covid and being a self employed household. It’s been slow progress but there are small areas of the house that are starting to feel finished.