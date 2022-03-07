Sign up
67 / 365
_D3A9291
Poor Ava, hurt her dew claw. You would think she was crippled the way she is acting :)
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Mark Learmouth
ace
@learmomd
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
2022
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
7th March 2022 12:42pm
Tags
bandage
,
vizla
Monica
Poor Ava! Of course she wants attention if she's hurt (and all dogs are drama queens, after all)
March 7th, 2022
