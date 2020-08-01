Previous
Passiflora by lellie
Photo 3337

Passiflora

This has grown all over the trellis by our patio. I'm guessing a bird planted it for us because we certainly didn’t !
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Lesley

ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
ZambianLass ace
So stunning - I love these flowers. How wonderful that it has grown wild :-)
August 3rd, 2020  
Lesley ace
@zambianlass thank you, and thanks for the follow
August 3rd, 2020  
