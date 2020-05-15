Sign up
Photo 514
Ramsholt church
This church is on the river and a good long way from any habitation. The churchyard has some interesting headstones, some of them very old. There has been a place of worship here since Saxon times. You can feel the history.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
Lesley
ace
@lellie
I am a retired Pharmacy Technician married 46 years with two sons and four grandchildren. I live with my husband close to the sea...
3822
photos
42
followers
49
following
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
3261
3262
3263
3264
513
3265
514
3266
Views
4
Album
Random stuff
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
15th May 2020 4:44pm
