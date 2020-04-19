Previous
Next
Frustrated bull by leonbuys83
Photo 1840

Frustrated bull

At least I think it's a bull, he was making a lot of noise and stirring up the dirt with his front legs. Actually a combination of 2 images to get more dust in the air
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise