Photo 1840
Frustrated bull
At least I think it's a bull, he was making a lot of noise and stirring up the dirt with his front legs. Actually a combination of 2 images to get more dust in the air
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
0
0
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
1840
photos
76
followers
24
following
504% complete
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
19th April 2020 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
