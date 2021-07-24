Sign up
Photo 2003
Echinacea
shot taken in my garden just before the start of a rain shower
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th July 2021 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
echinacea
,
cone flower
April
ace
Beautiful composition. Love that tiny tiny spider!
July 25th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous details, very nice against the dark background
July 25th, 2021
