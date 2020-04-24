Sign up
Photo 1845
Dandelion
Image taken in my (neglected) garden. When I took the image I knew I wanted to have the flower in colour and the rest of the image in black & white. So I used 2 layers in Photoshop and it took some time to mask out all the small petals
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
b&w
dandelion
Sally Ings
ace
It's like a ray of hope. Quite a poignant capture. Fav
April 24th, 2020
