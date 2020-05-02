Sign up
Photo 1853
Cape Marguerite
shot taken yesterday but did the editing work (mainly focus stacking with manual corrections) today.
Went to the garden center yesterday to buy some flowering plants for my garden. It looks a bit less neglected now and the flowers make for great photo subjects.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
1853
photos
74
followers
25
following
507% complete
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st May 2020 7:58pm
Tags
flowers
,
daisy
,
focus stack
