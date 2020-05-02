Previous
Cape Marguerite by leonbuys83
Photo 1853

Cape Marguerite

shot taken yesterday but did the editing work (mainly focus stacking with manual corrections) today.

Went to the garden center yesterday to buy some flowering plants for my garden. It looks a bit less neglected now and the flowers make for great photo subjects.
Leon Buijs

My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands.
