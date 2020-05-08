Previous
Next
Buttercups and The Tree by leonbuys83
Photo 1859

Buttercups and The Tree

couldn't finish this working week without an image of the tree. As the cows were on this side of the field almost all week I didn't have a chance before to take an image.
Focus stack to have both the flowers as the tree in focus.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Leon Buijs

@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
509% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise