Previous
Next
Photo 1970
The Tree - last one of this year
Last picture of The Tree for this year, still need to take a couple of images to get my series complete
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Leon Buijs
@leonbuys83
My name is Leon Buijs, 36 years old and living in the South of The Netherlands. Now in year 5 of the project, the first...
1970
photos
78
followers
21
following
539% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
25th December 2020 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
