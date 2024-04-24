Previous
Next
Stanford Building by leopuv
42 / 365

Stanford Building

The shape and form I found interesting.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Leo Puvilland

@leopuv
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise