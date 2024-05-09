Previous
Steak Cutting by leopuv
53 / 365

Steak Cutting

Friends for dinner.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Leo Puvilland

@leopuv
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise