Bird Watchers

I started down with these two bird watchers the other day and a few photographers to get the painted buntings picture. I quickly made my way back up thinking I might be able to get a better shot and I did. These two birders stayed behind and would direct us to where he was on the wall in the foreground of this picture. Having my 150-500mm on the camera I quickly pulled out my phone to capture this shot. It was so nice how everyone helped each other see the little painted bunting.