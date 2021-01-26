Sign up
Got The Blues
Waiting for his turn at the feeder. We got a little ice but no snow. Next chance for snow is Thursday.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
bluebird
