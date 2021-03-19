Sign up
Last Day Of Winter
Well hello Foxie. How have you been? Bob let me know he was in the yard and he stayed long enough for me to grab the camera.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th March 2021 7:35am
backyard
fox
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
You lucky gal! Awesome shot.
March 19th, 2021
