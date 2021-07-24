Previous
Full Moon Project 2021 by lesip
183 / 365

Full Moon Project 2021

This months moon is called the Buck Moon. Supposedly Native American in origin, and comes from the fact that it is around now when buck deer begin to sprout antlers from their foreheads.
Seven moons down five to go.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Esther Rosenberg
wow
July 24th, 2021  
