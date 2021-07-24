Sign up
183 / 365
Full Moon Project 2021
This months moon is called the Buck Moon. Supposedly Native American in origin, and comes from the fact that it is around now when buck deer begin to sprout antlers from their foreheads.
Seven moons down five to go.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4022
photos
221
followers
97
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 10
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
23rd July 2021 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Tags
full moon
,
fullmoon2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow
July 24th, 2021
