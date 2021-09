Girls Just Want To Have Fun

I stopped at the Maryland Renaissance Monday on the way to the beach. Monday was senior day so if you were 62+ you got in free. I wore my mask the whole time other then when I grabbed something to eat. It really was too crowded for me to be comfortable without a mask even though it was totally outside. Most of the performers were masked but not all.



When a picture tells a story and this years Renaissance festival story is "Living through a pandemic".