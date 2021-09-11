NEVER FORGET

We had just celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary with a big party at the house and our oldest took the train in from New York City where he was living at the time. My sister and her husband flew in for the party and we had decided to drive Bob back to NYC and explore the city for a few days. We stayed at the Millennium Hotel directly across the street from the Towers about a week before the attack. On the morning we were leaving I was looking through a book I found in the nightstand. Finding that we could have gone over to the towers that had an observation floor, no time this visit so on the list for next visit. When the plane hit the towers I was at work and my girlfriend Leslie called to tell me a plane went into the towers. The morning just got worse and worse. Our son worked very close to the towers but thankfully we knew he was in California on business. Things you live through and will never forget....

This photo was taken August 28th 2001. The film was still in my camera as the Towers fell..