234 / 365
Please Adopt Me
When you are in Walmart and walk by this aisle and know you need to pull out your phone . LOL Look this way boys. As I tried to turn the body’s to face forward I realized I could just turn their heads. Bahaha ..
October Is Coming ….
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
skeleton
,
store
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! This is making me want to adopt one.
September 14th, 2021
katy
ace
This looks like a family reunion for Bones!
September 14th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
A bit frightening! All those bones rattling around!
September 14th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They are all smiling to you. Somehow I am not feeling it yet, but hello Halloween, always fun!
September 14th, 2021
Linda Godwin
Creepy crazy
September 14th, 2021
