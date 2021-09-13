Previous
Please Adopt Me by lesip
234 / 365

Please Adopt Me

When you are in Walmart and walk by this aisle and know you need to pull out your phone . LOL Look this way boys. As I tried to turn the body’s to face forward I realized I could just turn their heads. Bahaha ..
October Is Coming ….
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! This is making me want to adopt one.
September 14th, 2021  
katy ace
This looks like a family reunion for Bones!
September 14th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
A bit frightening! All those bones rattling around!
September 14th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
They are all smiling to you. Somehow I am not feeling it yet, but hello Halloween, always fun!
September 14th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
Creepy crazy
September 14th, 2021  
