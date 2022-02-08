Sign up
33 / 365
The Playboy
Which one will he choose? LOL
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
3
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4252
photos
213
followers
91
following
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year 11
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
7th February 2022 2:06pm
Tags
duck
,
hooded merganser
katy
ace
Fabulously clear capture of the three of them! Fav
February 9th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
They are such jocks and usually seem to have a harem at the ready
February 9th, 2022
Milanie
ace
All that and their reflections, too. Nice shot.
February 9th, 2022
