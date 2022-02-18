Sign up
42 / 365
The End
Thought these were cute. From last Saturdays indie run. Captured at the end of the run.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
summerfield
ace
oh, my lord, leslie!!!! i should have been there to take a photo of you taking this shot. 😂 🤣that would have been quite amusing!
February 18th, 2022
Lin
ace
LOL - what a fun capture.
February 18th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Hahaha, made me smile
February 19th, 2022
