Previous
Next
The End by lesip
42 / 365

The End

Thought these were cute. From last Saturdays indie run. Captured at the end of the run.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
oh, my lord, leslie!!!! i should have been there to take a photo of you taking this shot. 😂 🤣that would have been quite amusing!
February 18th, 2022  
Lin ace
LOL - what a fun capture.
February 18th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Hahaha, made me smile
February 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise