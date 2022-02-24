Sign up
48 / 365
Sunbathing The Day Way
Another pic from Saturday's zoo visit. I can't remember the last time I saw one totally out of the water. What a treat it was.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4283
photos
209
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th February 2022 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoo
,
seal
katy
ace
This is so wonderful to see the detail of his fur so well. He looks like he’s enjoying the sun
February 24th, 2022
