Previous
Next
Sunbathing The Day Way by lesip
48 / 365

Sunbathing The Day Way

Another pic from Saturday's zoo visit. I can't remember the last time I saw one totally out of the water. What a treat it was.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This is so wonderful to see the detail of his fur so well. He looks like he’s enjoying the sun
February 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise