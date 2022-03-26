Previous
Happy National Cherry Blossom Kite Fest Day by lesip
Happy National Cherry Blossom Kite Fest Day

The National Mall was PACKED from end to end with kite flyers, watchers and tourists. I can only imagine what the Tidal Basin looked like since I never made it over there. It was very windy and occasionally rain drops fell. The temperature took a nose dive and hats, coats and even gloves were brought back out of the closets. It's only going to get colder and I'm not sure how the blossoms are going to fare. I'm sure the metro hit another post pandemic high today. It's so nice to have my DC adventures back after the 2 year covid break. 😃
katy ace
I know you are enjoying the newfound freedom! This looks almost like a composite with so many people. I had forgotten how packed it can get!
March 27th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice to see people out enjoying themselves
March 27th, 2022  
