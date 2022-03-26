Happy National Cherry Blossom Kite Fest Day

The National Mall was PACKED from end to end with kite flyers, watchers and tourists. I can only imagine what the Tidal Basin looked like since I never made it over there. It was very windy and occasionally rain drops fell. The temperature took a nose dive and hats, coats and even gloves were brought back out of the closets. It's only going to get colder and I'm not sure how the blossoms are going to fare. I'm sure the metro hit another post pandemic high today. It's so nice to have my DC adventures back after the 2 year covid break. 😃