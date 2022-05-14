Previous
Rallies
124 / 365

Rallies

Because we can. We have the right. Please be peaceful and polite.

I have been wanting to get down to the Supreme Court for weeks now. With the rally and march today I decided today was the day. The weather forecast was 70% rain but thankfully there was just some slight drizzle and I went prepared. There was a big rally at the Washington Monument followed by a march to the Supreme Court. I got some pictures at the rally and left to get some pictures at the Supreme Court before all these people you see got there. Then I back tracked to the march for a few pictures before heading back and finding a good spot as they got close to the Supreme Court. I think every single police office must have been on duty today. I have never seen so many.

My little excitement today was when a K9 dog and officer came right up to me. The dogs nose actually brushed my leg before moving on. The officer said "Good boy" as they moved passed.

I pretty much tried to stay out of the crowds but for the first time post covid it didn't feel weird being around a crowd. It felt good to be able to capture these events again.

13,000 steps later I was back home.
Leslie

Milanie ace
That's a wonderful capture of this event.
May 15th, 2022  
katy ace
Excellent image! Glad you felt comfortable in the crowd and stayed out of most of it anyway. Rest up. You earned it !
May 15th, 2022  
