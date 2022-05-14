Rallies

Because we can. We have the right. Please be peaceful and polite.



I have been wanting to get down to the Supreme Court for weeks now. With the rally and march today I decided today was the day. The weather forecast was 70% rain but thankfully there was just some slight drizzle and I went prepared. There was a big rally at the Washington Monument followed by a march to the Supreme Court. I got some pictures at the rally and left to get some pictures at the Supreme Court before all these people you see got there. Then I back tracked to the march for a few pictures before heading back and finding a good spot as they got close to the Supreme Court. I think every single police office must have been on duty today. I have never seen so many.



My little excitement today was when a K9 dog and officer came right up to me. The dogs nose actually brushed my leg before moving on. The officer said "Good boy" as they moved passed.



I pretty much tried to stay out of the crowds but for the first time post covid it didn't feel weird being around a crowd. It felt good to be able to capture these events again.



13,000 steps later I was back home.