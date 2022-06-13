Previous
Next
Hello Strawberry Moon by lesip
147 / 365

Hello Strawberry Moon

I can still climb the lifeguard chair but not like a monkey anymore. Those days have passed. LOL Mission accomplished .... had my girlfriend click the shutter to me, saved me from running to beat the timer.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise