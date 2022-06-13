Sign up
147 / 365
Hello Strawberry Moon
I can still climb the lifeguard chair but not like a monkey anymore. Those days have passed. LOL Mission accomplished .... had my girlfriend click the shutter to me, saved me from running to beat the timer.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4399
photos
205
followers
90
following
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Tags
sand
,
moon
,
chair
,
ocean
,
selfie
