Out Of My Way by lesip
149 / 365

Out Of My Way

I was so excited to meet this terrapin turtle in Assateague on Monday morning. I believe she was probably looking for a good spot to lay her eggs. She let me snap of few pictures and went on her way.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
