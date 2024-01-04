Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
Weather Watching
Will it RAIN or will it SNOW? That's what everyone wants to know! The wait is on, the streets are treated but it's another 48 hours before we know. It's looking like our area will get both.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
2
0
Embed Code
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4785
photos
166
followers
81
following
1
2
Latest from all albums
163
164
165
166
167
168
1
2
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th January 2024 4:16pm
Tags
boots
,
umbrella
,
selfie
,
faceless selfie
,
snowstix
Tunia McClure
ace
You look fashionably ready for anything.
January 4th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
love it
January 4th, 2024
