Cotton Tree by lilh
Cotton Tree

There's a big cotton tree in the backyard and it's bearing fruits. Cotton tree is a large fruit-bearing tree found in Southeast Asia.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Lil H

@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
Peter Dulis ace
nice
June 7th, 2020  
