Previous
218 / 365
Manhattan skyline
Manhattan skyline taken from Gantry Plaza State Park
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Lil H
@lilh
I joined this group in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic and it has been a life saver. The past couple of years...
1
365
iPhone 14
nyc
skyline
cityscape
