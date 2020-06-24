Previous
Cotton Tree Fruit_Inside by lilh
104 / 365

Cotton Tree Fruit_Inside

Opened up a Cotton Tree Fruit to show you what it looks on the inside.
@wakelys - This is to answer your question.
24th June 2020

Lil H

@lilh
Lil H
Peter Dulis ace
nice light
June 25th, 2020  
