167 / 365
Sunrise 28-August
Today, I ventured out a little bit outside the yard (with mask on, of course) to take a look at the sunrise.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Lil H
ace
@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
28th August 2020 5:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice sky
August 28th, 2020
