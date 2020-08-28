Previous
Sunrise 28-August by lilh
Sunrise 28-August

Today, I ventured out a little bit outside the yard (with mask on, of course) to take a look at the sunrise.
Lil H

I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice sky
August 28th, 2020  
